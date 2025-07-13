Gospel music industry, high-profile personalities to celebrate Senwele Jesu at 50

By Ayo Onikoyi

All roads lead to Ibadan on July 14 and 19 as the gospel music community and eminent personalities from across Nigeria and beyond gather to celebrate the revered gospel minister, Evangelist Bukola Akinade, popularly known as Senwele Jesu, as she marks her 50th birthday.

According to a statement issued by the Golden Jubilee Celebration Event Coordinator, Mr. Seyi Sokoya, the two-in-one event is designed to honour both the remarkable life journey and the ministerial exploits of Senwele Jesu, a household name in gospel music.

“Senwele Jesu is a respected brand. She has remained steadfast and consistent in her calling to populate the Kingdom with her God-given talent. Reaching this golden age is a testament to special grace, and she deserves to be celebrated in grand style,” Sokoya stated.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration will kick off on July 14, with a music festival, tagged, “50th Jubilee Praise”, at Christ Apostolic Church Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Wakajaye Road, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The celebration will feature electrifying performances from top gospel ministers including Tope Alabi, Bisi Alawiye, Laolu Gbenjo, Ife Odogiyon, and Dare Justified. The celebrant’s husband, Pastor Joseph Akinade, will serve as the host.

The grand finale comes up on July 19, starting with a Thanksgiving Service at the same church venue by 10:00 a.m., followed by a grand reception at Jogor Event Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

One of Nigeria’s foremost female ministers and co-founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, will deliver the keynote message at the Thanksgiving service.

“We are thankful for the grace upon Senwele Jesu’s life. Her music and ministry have touched lives across the globe. This celebration is not just a birthday, it is a recognition of her commitment, service, and enduring impact in the gospel music ministry in the last 25 years,” Sokoya concluded.