GOMAN appoints cleric, Adewale Giwa as Special Adviser

— l’ll give my best – cleric

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria (GOMAN) Ondo state chapter, has appointed the Senior Pastor of The Second Coming of Christ’s Ministry, Adewale Giwa, as its special adviser.

This was contained in a letter signed by Evangelist Funke Akinbinu Kosekunmo Ondo State GOMAN Governor.

The Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria (GOMAN) is an Association for all the Gospel musicians.

It has its members across the nation and worldwide. It is a registered association with no CAC/TT/19383.

The present president of the association is Evang. (Dr) Olayiwola Philip and its Ondo State Governor is Her Excellency, Evang. (Mrs.) Akinbinu Funke Kosekunmo.

The letter reads “the Elders in council, State executives and zonal leaders has unanimously chosen you as GOMAN STATE ADVISER.

“This came as result of positive impacts you have made in the lives of people in the society both locally and internationally.

“The official induction and decoration to the office of GOMAN state special Adviser is slated to hold on Friday 5th September, 2025 at Ondo State Cultural Centre, Adegbemile Hall, Akure at 10:00am.

In his response, Pastor Giwa said ” I received a letter of appointment as SPECIAL ADVISER to the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria ( GOMAN), Ondo State Chapter.

” I humbly accept this position, and I am ready to give my best for the association.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the governor , Evang. Funke Akinbinu, Pastor John Ola Oni, my father in the Lord, Evangelist/Snr. Pastor Ebenezer Ologunowa and all the state and zonal leaders of GOMAN for believing in me.