Golden Penny debuts food festival in Enugu

In its ongoing commitment to connect more deeply with communities across the country and expand its consumer engagement footprint Golden Penny Foods, a brand of Flour Mill Nigeria (FMN), has marked its first-ever Golden Penny Food Festival in Enugu.

Held at Ngwo Park in Uwani area of the city, the event attracted a large turnout of residents, families, students, food enthusiast, media, and young people.

From Left, Category Manager Rising Stars Golden Penny Foods (GPF), Mr Abiodun Oshikoya; Associate Director GPF, Ms Foluke Makinde; Marketing Director GPF, Mr Illyas Kazeem; Regional Manager East GPF, Mr Yomi Akingbade and Category Manager Ball Food GPF, Ms Chiaka Eluchie.

Attendees enjoyed a mix of food tasting, live cooking demos, brand and product showcases, and interactive games all designed to give consumers a richer understanding of the brand beyond the shelf.

For over six decades, FMN, through the Golden Penny brand has been supporting and nourishing Nigerian households with a wide range of superior quality food products tailored for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and every meal in between.

The festival in Enugu served not just as a celebration, but as a statement of intent, reinforcing Golden Penny’s longstanding values of nourishment, convenience, and accessibility while actively listening to and engaging with its consumers.

“The Golden Penny Foods festival is a celebration of our wide range of superior quality and nourishing food products produced as innovative response to the consumers need for tasty nutrition” Said Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, the Managing Director, Golden Penny Foods Limited during his chat with the media team.

He added, We are grateful for the applaudable turn out of our consumers in Enugu and environs, it is a testament of established trust over the years between the Golden Penny Brand and our consumers, a journey marked by the organization’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence across various generations.”

Also speaking of the progressive journey of the Golden Penny Festivals events in Nigeria, Mr. Illyas Kazeem, Marketing Director for Golden Penny Foods Noted “We started this journey two years ago with the Semovita Soup Festival across some regions, and this is a step further bringing it to a full food fest. You can see the wide variety we have here, from pasta to noodles, cereals, oil, and many more; the goal is to let consumers experience our brand directly and get acquainted with our endless brands of tasty nutrition.”

“The South East is a very important part of the country, and as a company, it is a strategic focus for us to win here and win strongly,” Said Ms. Foluke Makinde, Associate Marketing Director, Core Categories (Pasta & Noodles).

She stated: “We want people to know that food can be fun, and that nutrition can be enjoyable. Beyond just the products, we are giving people a full brand experience. They are not just tasting pasta or noodles but learning new ways to enjoy them and leaving with new memories.”