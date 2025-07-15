Go to satellite towns and campaign against me, Wike dares Ireti Kingibe

Kingibe

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Senator representing the Territory, Ms Ireti Kingibe to go to the satellite towns and campaign against his service in the President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet if indeed, she was sure of her political credentials.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT minister, Lere Olayinka in a statement on Tuesday said Ms Kingibe was already blinded by the spirit of her impending electoral woe, and can never see the positive transformation going on in Abuja and the FCT satellite towns.

The Senator had on a television programme on Monday night said that President Tinubu’s biggest mistake was making Wike Minister of FCT.

However, Olayinka said “it is funny that someone who is impersonating by using the name of Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, who is no longer her husband, believes that jumping from one television station to the other to disparage the FCT Minister will revive her dead political career.”

He therefore “challenged Ireti to go to communities like Saburi, Dei Dei, Kabusa, Ketti, Yangoji, Pai, Gomani, Gishiri, Kwaita, Yebu, Yangoji, Sukuku, Ebo, Ushafa and others that now have good roads, to mount the rostrum and tell the people that President Tinubu made a mistake by appointing Wike as FCT Minister”.

“Most importantly, she can also visit traders in the Apo Mechanic Village, whose dream of being relocated to a permanent site is being fulfilled more than 15 years after, as well as those residing along Apo-Wasa road, and tell them it was a mistake that Wike was appointment as FCT Minister.

“In Abaji, Federal Capital Territory University, Abaji (FCTU), a university established close to 15 years ago, but was abandoned, is now witnessing a massive infrastructural development.

“Also, general renovation of 22 schools have been done in the last 12 months while renovation of more than 40 others is ongoing.

“As expected of someone already blinded by the spirit of a coming defeat, Ireti, alias Kingibe won’t see all these. Reason is, she knows that in 2027, she won’t be able to retain the Senate seat she accidentally got in 2023. She knows that the factor that got her to the Senate is no longer available and she is desperate to use attacks on Wike to gain political leverage.

“Unfortunately, Wike is not in the comity of frustrated politicians like Ireti ‘Kingibe’ who is treating her aides like slaves, refusing to pay their wages and entitlements for months,” Olayinka said.

While counseling Ireti to get real, Olayinka said, “at 71, a woman should have a clear identity, use her legitimate names, and stop using the name of a man she is no longer married to.”