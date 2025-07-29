Girlfriend stabs boyfriend to death over alleged infidelity in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —A lady, Augustina Mowari, has reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Michael Ikuedowoni, to death over alleged infidelity, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources close to the lovers said they have been living together in a one- room apartment for years.

The source explained that they started having issues following alleged double dealing with another lady by the victim.

According to the source, “They started having issues over trust and alleged cheating by the victim and this degenerated into altercation. The misunderstanding over cheating and lack of trust degenerated into a violent altercation between the lovers.”

Another source said: “Both of them had been having issues. The lady accused Michael of cheating on her with another woman, which led to a heated argument.

“In the course of the fight, she brought out a pair of scissors and stabbed him on the leg.”

According to him, Michael was initially taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment and was discharged after being administered injections and prescribed medication.

“After being discharged, his condition deteriorated at home. His leg became swollen, and he was rushed back to the hospital on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he passed away despite the doctors’ efforts to save him.”

Contacted, the state police imagemaker, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the suspect had been arrested and is currently in custody.

Ayanlade said: “There was an argument between the two, which led to the suspect stabbing the victim with scissors,” adding that the victim later died in the hospital.

The police spokesperson added that “The suspect is in our custody, and the case will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.”