German school offers direct entry admission to Nigerian students through Aptech partnership

By Juliet Umeh

Vocational and technology-driven education provider, Aptech, has signed an Articulation Agreement with Germany’s International School of Management, ISM, opening a direct academic pathway for Nigerian students to complete final-year undergraduate degrees in Europe.

Executive Vice President of International Business, Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, said that under the partnership, students enrolled in Aptech’s Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering, ADSE, programme can now gain direct entry into the final year of ISM’s Bachelor of Science, B.Sc., in Information Systems through a credit transfer arrangement.

Mukherjee said: “Students will complete 13 modules at ISM to earn their degree, streamlining the process of acquiring an internationally recognized qualification.

“The agreement was formalized at ISM’s headquarters in Dortmund, Germany, with ISM represented by Professor Dr. Audrey Mehn (Managing Director), Caroline Krabs (Head of International Business), and Liu Yue (Head of Student Intake), while I signed on behalf of Aptech.”

According to him, “The collaboration addresses key challenges faced by Nigerian students seeking international education, such as affordability, credit recognition, and visa access.

“ISM will accept Aptech ADSE graduates across its seven German campuses in Dortmund, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Stuttgart.

“Graduates from the programme will also benefit from Germany’s 18-month post-study work visa policy, providing opportunities for international work experience and potential permanent residency, in line with Germany’s rising demand for skilled IT professionals.”

Mukherjee emphasized Germany’s appeal as a top study destination due to its industry linkages, low tuition, and graduate-friendly policies.

Also, Professor Mehn lauded Aptech’s curriculum for aligning with ISM’s academic standards and reaffirmed the institutions’ shared commitment to producing globally competent graduates.

Aptech, which has operated in Nigeria for over 20 years with more than 40 training centres nationwide, says this partnership reinforces its mission to provide high-quality, globally relevant education to Nigerian youth.

Both institutions revealed that more joint initiatives are planned to equip students with future-ready skills aligned with global workforce demands.