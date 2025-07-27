Gbenga Hasim hails Super Falcons’ WAFCON triumph as symbol of national resurgence

credit: @Justinaaniefiok/x

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has labelled the Super Falcons’ comeback against Morocco to clinch the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as one of the greatest moments in African sports history.

Considered underdogs after a shaky start to the tournament, the Falcons displayed unmatched grit and spirit to overturn the odds and lift the trophy, igniting a wave of jubilation and renewed national pride across Nigeria.

Olawepo-Hashim described the team as “heroines” and declared the win a powerful sign of Nigeria’s rebirth on the world stage.

“From Zero to Heroines,” Olawepo-Hashim said in a statement. “Yesterday, the Super Falcons reminded the world who we are, a people defined not by setbacks, but by resilience and unyielding determination.”

Olawepo-Hashim emphasized that the triumph of the Super Falcons transcends sports, symbolizing a broader national comeback amid Nigeria’s political, economic, and social challenges.

“This victory is more than a game,” he added. “It is a message, Nigeria is coming back. Stronger. United. Unstoppable.”