Gazi Akimoni to drop debut single ‘Have Mercy’

Gazi Akimoni, the first artist officially signed under the newly launched Casted Busted Music Records, is set to make a powerful entrance into the music scene with the release of his debut single, “Have Mercy,” dropping on August 22, 2025.

A fresh voice in the Afrobeats genre, Gazi delivers a soulful and emotionally rich performance on “Have Mercy,” a track that explores the themes of love, affection, and true emotional connection. Infused with rhythmic Afrobeat drums and heartfelt lyricism, the single speaks directly to the universal experience of falling deeply in love.

“This song is about real love,” Gazi shares. “Not just the excitement, but the kind of love that humbles you that makes you say, ‘have mercy.’”

Produced by an elite team of collaborators, the track is a perfect blend of modern Afrobeats vibes with a timeless romantic message.

The release of “Have Mercy” also marks the official debut of Casted Busted Music Records, positioning Gazi Akimoni as the label’s flagship artist. With big plans ahead, the label promises to be a platform for authentic talent and culturally rich music.

The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and all major streaming platforms. A visually captivating music video is also set to drop alongside the track, offering fans a full audio visual experience.

With a strong debut like this, Gazi Akimoni is clearly an artist to watch, and “Have Mercy” is the start of something truly special.