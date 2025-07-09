Ganduje’s resignation doesn’t mean APC is in crisis, says Basiru

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation from his position as the party’s national chairman signals internal turmoil within the APC.

Basiru, speaking during a media interaction organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone B, emphasised that Ganduje’s departure should not be misinterpreted as a crisis. He praised the former chairman for his role in strengthening the party during his tenure.

“If you look at the statement issued by the party, he was commended for the efforts he made in repositioning the party. Under his watch, we have more states coming into the party and administratively, the party was strengthened since our joint election as the National Chairman and the National Secretary on 3rd August, 2023,” Basiru stated.

Ganduje stepped down amid reports of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso planning to defect to the APC—a move that fueled public speculation. However, Basiru insisted that resignations are not unusual in party politics.

“And this is not the first time that the party’s official has resigned. It is upon the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and Senator Iyiola Omisore that we assumed office on 3rd August 2023. So the resignation of Dr Abdullahi Umar Gandunje does not portend any crisis. It is speculation,” he said.

Basiru also addressed ongoing rumours about Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke defecting to the APC.

“Adeleke is not joining our party. I know that as of today, decamping is not on board. Although APC is a beautiful bride for anybody that wants to join, I must say here that as a party man and an established politician, I would say that I am one of the people that is extremely loyal to Mr President,” he said.

Basiru further reaffirmed his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, particularly on matters relating to party decisions in Osun State.

“Notwithstanding that I may be nursing an ambition to be Governor of Osun State, whatever President Bola Tinubu says stands on the issue. Because he knows the road, we can afford to follow him blindly.

“He will take decisions from the position of wisdom, and from the position that will advance the larger interest of the progressives and family,” Basiru added.