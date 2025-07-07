Galatasaray make €55m bid for Osimhen as Napoli demand more

Napoli has turned down an opening offer of €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons from Galatasaray for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, insisting on a higher fee before allowing him to leave.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a statement on Monday, confirmed Osimhen’s desire to return to Galatasaray, but said the final outcome depends on negotiations between the two clubs.

“Al Hilal remains involved in the race for Osimhen with a plan to pay his €75m release clause at Napoli but there is no agreement with the striker yet,” Romano added.

Reports indicate that Galatasaray is ready to hand Osimhen a three-year contract running until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend by an additional year.

Osimhen previously joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Turkish giants.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, playing a key role in Galatasaray’s triumph in both the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Vanguard News