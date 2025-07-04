Full List: UEFA fine Chelsea, Barcelona, three others for breaking financial rules

Chelsea, Barcelona and Aston Villa were among several clubs fined by UEFA on Friday for breaching European football’s financial sustainability requirements.

UEFA said the clubs had not complied with its football earnings rule. Chelsea and Villa were also penalised for breaching the squad cost rule.

Chelsea were ordered to pay a fine of 31 million euros ($36.5 million) for the two breaches. They could have to pay an additional 60 million euros if they fail to comply by the end of a four-year period as part of a settlement agreement.

The Blues have spent the most money of any club in Europe since a consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly bought the Premier League giants in 2022.

Barcelona incurred a fine of 15 million euros, with a further 45 million euros conditional on a two-year settlement agreement.

Villa must pay 11 million euros and risk a further fine of 15 million euros if they breach the terms of their three-year deal.

French club Lyon have agreed to be excluded from European competition if their relegation to Ligue 2 on financial grounds is confirmed. They were also fined 12.5 million euros.

