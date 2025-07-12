Full List: Foreign minister Tuggar reveals his top 10 rap songs of all time

Tuggar

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has drawn public attention not just for a firm diplomatic stance but for a surprising pop culture twist: quoting a famous rap lyric to explain Nigeria’s decision to reject deportees from the United States.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Tuggar firmly stated that Nigeria would not accept Venezuelan deportees, some of whom are reported to be prisoners.

He cited the country’s internal pressures, particularly its population of over 230 million, as a key reason for the decision.

To underscore his point, the minister referenced a line from Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, “Flavor Flav has problems of his own / I can’t do nothing for you, man.”

Tuggar said the lyric echoed Nigeria’s current reality, “We have enough problems of our own. We cannot accept Venezuelan deportees. You will be the same people who would criticize us if we do,” he added with a touch of humour.

The unexpected rap reference quickly gained traction on social media, prompting Nigerian author Lola Shoneyin to playfully request a year-end rap playlist from the minister.

“Good evening, HM. All the people in my posse are saying you should release a thread of your Top 10 rap songs at the end of the year, plus a one-minute video explaining your picks. Thank you, sir,” she tweeted.

In response, rather than waiting till December, the minister shared his all-time top 10 rap songs: featuring iconic American hip-hop acts but notably leaving out any Nigerian rappers.

Ok @lolashoneyin here we go, don’t have to wait till end of the year :

1. My mind is playing tricks on me- Getto Boys

2. Paid in Full- Eric B & Rakim

3. Fight the Power- Public Enemy

5. Monie Luv- It’s a Shame

6. The Story of OJ- Jay Z

7. Get Your Freak On- Missy Elliot.

9.… — Hon. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (@YusufTuggar) July 12, 2025

Yusuf Tuggar’s All-Time Top 10 Rap Songs:

My Mind is Playing Tricks on Me – Ghetto Boys (1991) Paid in Full – Eric B & Rakim (1987) Fight the Power – Public Enemy (1990) It’s a Shame – Monie Luv (1990) The Story of OJ – Jay Z (2017) Get Your Freak On – Missy Elliott (2001) The Crown – Gary Byrd & the GB Experience (1984) It Takes Two – Rob Base (1988) Nuthin’ but a G Thang – Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre (1992) Do for Love – Tupac (1998)

