Full List: 30 young Nigerians nominated for 2025 ten outstanding young persons (TOYP) awards

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has revealed the top 30 finalists for its prestigious 2025 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Programme — an annual initiative that recognizes exceptional Nigerians aged 18 to 40 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and impact across various fields.

The shortlist was compiled by KPMG Nigeria, the official audit partner for the 2025 edition, from an earlier pool of 50 nominees who were evaluated by an independent panel of judges between March and April 2025.

Those 50 nominees had themselves been selected from a total of 638 entries received during the nomination window in January and February.

According to Yetunde Oyeyipo, Chairperson of the 2025 JCI TOYP Committee, public voting will play a crucial role in determining the final Top 10 Honorees, with 40% of the total score coming from public votes and 60% from the judges’ ratings. Voting opened at 6:30 PM WAT on Monday, July 28, and will close at 11:59 PM WAT on Tuesday, August 6, 2025.

The final 10 honorees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of the United Nations International Youth Day celebrations.

Speaking at the unveiling event, JCI Nigeria’s 2025 President, Oluwatoyin Atanda, highlighted the significance of the programme in celebrating youth driving change across the country.



“These exceptional individuals are pioneering innovation, breaking barriers, and making meaningful contributions across diverse sectors,” she said. “They embody true leadership and national service.”

Atanda added that some of this year’s winners are likely to be nominated for global recognition through the JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World Programme, whose final honorees will be announced at the 2025 JCI World Congress in Tunis this November.

Since the global program’s inception, seven Nigerians have earned international honors before the age of 40, including media icon Ray Ekpu (1988), Dr. Modupe Osho (1996), and health-tech entrepreneur Temie Giwa-Tubosun (2021).

Top 30 Nominees for 2025 JCI TOYP Nigeria



Aramide Kayode, Motunrayo Sanyaolu, Chuks Ekwueme, Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti, Phoebe Dami-Asolo, Tosin Olaseinde, Prada Uzodinma, Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Morenike Olusanya, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Tolani Ali, Tobilola Ajayi, David Obianyor, Emokiniovo Dave-Akpedeye, Praise Akobo, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Bukola Bolarinwa, Jumoke Dada, Toyeeb Ajayi, Adaeze Akpagbula, David Onilude, Elizabeth Oshoba, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, Joseph Onele, Tomilola Majekodunmi, Oluwatobi Ajayi, Chinwe Okoli, and Fisayo Fosudo.

These outstanding individuals span 10 categories:

Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment

Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneurship Accomplishment

Contribution to Children, World Peace and/or Human Rights

Cultural Achievements

Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership

Medical Innovation

Moral and/or Environmental Leadership

Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment

Political, Legal and/or Government Affairs

Scientific and/or Technological Development

