Fuji music gets big boost as King Saheed Osupa’s ‘Fuji Music Camp’ gathers momentum

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Fuji music landscape has received a major boost as legendary artist, King (Dr.) Saheed Osupa, officially flagged off the inaugural session of the Fuji Music Camp, a mentorship-driven initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of Fuji talents.

Held in Lagos, the landmark gathering saw Osupa unite with top music producers, veteran songwriters and composers, and entertainment strategist Alhaji Arems of Arems Entertainment, now confirmed as the official media consultant and project coordinator for the camp.

Conceived in mid-June, the Fuji Music Camp is a bold, long-term investment by Osupa into the future of the genre that shaped his career. It aims to mentor emerging talents across both classical and modern Fuji styles, with a commitment to sustaining the legacy of icons such as Pasuma Wonder, K1 De Ultimate, and Osupa himself.

“This is not an event. This is a movement — a fully self-funded project with no fees, no barriers. Just real talent, mentorship, and opportunity,” Osupa emphasized during the opening session.

Mentorship and Industry Support

An elite lineup of producers, composers, and songwriters has been assembled to provide hands-on training in vocal performance, songwriting, and production. Talents selected through the camp will benefit from access to professional studios and established distribution pathways, including Sony Music Publishing West Africa — a strategic partner recently re-engaged with Fuji artists.

Talent Discovery and Selection

The camp will adopt a quarterly, curated selection process rather than traditional open auditions. Scouts will monitor social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to identify standout Fuji talents. Once shortlisted, potential mentees will undergo further screening before being accepted into the camp.

Additionally, insiders — including producers and songwriters — will be able to nominate talents they’ve encountered through professional or offline engagements.

No Cost to Participants

In a rare show of personal commitment, Saheed Osupa is fully financing all aspects of the program — from staff salaries to studio time — without charging any of the selected talents.

> “This is my gift to the culture that made me. I want to build a system where passion and talent are enough — not money or connections,” said the Fuji maestro.

Guidance and Legacy Building

During the gathering, Osupa offered heartfelt prayers for the success of the initiative and encouraged the music professionals involved to consider building their own personal studios — a move he believes will contribute to their independence and long-term creative impact.

Selected mentees will also have the rare opportunity to meet and interact directly with their Fuji idols, including the likes of Pasuma, K1 De Ultimate, and Osupa himself. These interactions are designed to foster mentorship, musical growth, and emotional connection to the genre.

Strategic Partnerships and Longevity

With Arems Entertainment overseeing media visibility and project coordination, and Sony Music providing distribution support, the Fuji Music Camp now boasts the infrastructure and partnerships to operate as a structured, high-impact talent development system.

Slated to run for a minimum of five years, the camp is positioned as one of the most intentional and comprehensive investments in Fuji music in recent history.

“This is the start of a renaissance,” Osupa concluded. “The torch is being passed