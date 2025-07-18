FTAN AGM 2025: Leadership tussle casts shadow over Abuja convention

By Jimoh Babatunde

As the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) gears up for its much-anticipated 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), all eyes are not only on the theme—“Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Governance: The Stake of the Private Sector”—but also on the heated race for the presidency of Nigeria’s apex private sector tourism body.

The AGM, slated for July 31, 2025 in Abuja, is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the tourism, hospitality, and recreation industries.

However, the spotlight has been stolen by the contested leadership transition, which observers say could either heal or widen longstanding internal rifts within the federation, established in 1997.

At the center of the contest are two prominent figures: Dr. Aliyu Badaki, the current First Deputy President of FTAN and Professor Wasiu A. Babalola, the current Director of the Africa Travel Commission.

Badaki: The Steady Hand with Industry Depth

Supporters of Dr. Badaki describe him as a veteran hotelier, consultant, and educator, with over 30 years of experience in Nigeria’s hospitality sector. His backers tout his professional integrity and deep-rooted relationships across the tourism industry.

One of his campaign advocates said, “Dr. Badaki Aliyu Ajayi is not only a seasoned hospitality expert but also a respected strategist in workforce development and business growth. His manifesto outlines eight key initiatives designed to unify FTAN, drive innovation, and establish long-term sustainability.”

According to his team, these initiatives span governance reforms, youth engagement, regional integration, financial independence, and greater public-private collaboration.

Babalola: The Charismatic Technocrat with Global Reach

However, critics of Badaki argue that he lacks the fundraising capability and charisma needed to lead FTAN into a new era.

A close associate of Prof. Babalola remarked, “Dr. Badaki is a gentleman, but in his time as deputy president, he didn’t mobilize any meaningful funds for FTAN despite heading major committees. His plan to achieve financial stability sounds idealistic.”

In contrast, Professor Wasiu A. Babalola is being championed as a globally-minded technocrat with cross-sector expertise in hospitality, international business, marketing, and even forensic accounting and AI. He holds two PhDs—one in Hospitality Management and another in Forensic Accounting & Audit.

Industry veteran Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre said, “For FTAN to truly function and flourish, it needs someone like Prof. Babalola—an accomplished strategist who understands the complexities of both local and international tourism dynamics.”

Another stakeholder, who preferred anonymity, added: “What we need now is a unifying leader who can provide clear direction and prevent the fragmentation of the federation into micro-associations.”

AGM or Battleground?

Despite the strategic importance of this year’s AGM to review Nigeria’s tourism policies and elevate private sector input, the leadership contest threatens to overshadow the policy discussions. While both candidates bring rich résumés and compelling visions, the outcome could significantly influence the unity, funding capability, and policy relevance of FTAN in the coming years.

As the federation’s 2025 AGM approaches, the question remains: Will FTAN emerge more united and visionary, or further entangled in internal politics?