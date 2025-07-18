FRSC recovers 35 stolen vehicles in 6 months

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recovered 35 stolen vehicles across the country in the first half of 2025.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide said the recovery was a reaffirmation of FRSC’s commitment to national security and public service.

He stated that the milestone was achieved through intelligence-led operations, driven by the deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) portal.

A data-driven platform that continues to play a key role in combating vehicle-related crimes.

According to him, the recovered vehicles were stolen through various means, including armed robbery, abduction, and fraudulent schemes.

The breakdown of the recovered vehicles includes 24 Toyota vehicles, 5 Lexus vehicles, 2 Mercedes-Benz vehicles, 1 Ford Focus, 1 Daihatsu vehicle, 1 Pontiac Vibe vehicle, and 1 Toyota Sienna vehicle.

“To ensure a seamless operation towards successful recovery of the stolen vehicles, the corps collaborated with sister security agencies and state governments to trace and retrieve the vehicles from different parts of the country,” he said.

The statement quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, as expressing delight with the proactiveness of the corps personnel involved in tracking and recovering the vehicles.

Mohammed commended the team, describing the recoveries as a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and technological integration in modern law enforcement.

He emphasised that the corps remained committed not only to road safety but also to supporting national security through enhanced vehicle verification and traceability measures.

Mohammed further noted that the recoveries reflected the FRSC’s quiet yet relentless efforts in combating criminal elements “who attempt to compromise public safety using stolen vehicles.

“The public is admonished to sustain their faith as the corps will continually remain focused on deepening its operational integrity, expanding data-based enforcement strategies, and reinforcing public confidence.

FRSC also urges Nigerians to continue partnering with the corps by using the NVIS portal to verify vehicle details before purchase and report suspicious vehicle registrations.

“Public trust and collaboration remain vital to the success of the Corps’ mandate.

“You can also verify your number plate registration through the FRSC Mobile Application or visit the corps website www.frsc.gov.ng,” he said.

Vanguard News