From subsistence to sustainability: 2SCALE’s lasting legacy in Nigerian agriculture

By Esther Onyegbula

After 13 years of transforming food systems and building inclusive agribusiness across Nigeria, the Toward Sustainable Clusters in Agribusiness through Learning in Entrepreneurship (2SCALE) programme, jointly implemented by the Dutch government and key Nigerian stakeholders, has begun its final handover phase, leaving behind a legacy of economic empowerment, expanded food production, and strategic partnerships that have redefined the country’s agricultural sector.

With €110 million in public investment and an additional €110 million in private co-investments, 2SCALE has connected over 136,000 smallholder farmers, 35% of them women and 40% youth, to sustainable markets, while integrating 95,000 hectares of land into climate-smart farming practices.

At a recent public-private dialogue in Lagos, themed “Inclusive Agribusiness in Nigeria,” organised by 2SCALE and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, stakeholders from across the sector convened to reflect on the impact of the programme and chart a path forward for inclusive agricultural growth.

According to the Consular General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Michel Deelen, “The message I have is simple: make your value chain secure. This is the only way we can ensure national food security.

We cannot continue with subsistence-level farming. Nigeria must professionalize its food system to bring down prices and increase availability.”

“We always noticed that women-led projects were often more successful. That insight has shaped how we prioritized women entrepreneurs, ensuring sustainability from the ground up,” Deelen noted.

One of the clearest demonstrations of 2SCALE’s impact is Psaltery Farms in Ado-Awaye, Oyo State. From supporting just 150 farmers in 2014, the company now anchors a network of over 3,500 cassava farmers, thanks to early support from 2SCALE.

“The grant from 2SCALE wasn’t just money, it was structure,” said Yemisi Iranloye, founder of Psaltery International. “We built our raw material strategy, developed a transport system, and trained staff. Today, that area is a cassava hub attracting multiple companies.”

Emphasising the importance of channelling grants through operational companies rather than directly to smallholders, Iranloye said: “Going through organised firms ensures the real farmers benefit. Otherwise, funds risk ending up with ‘fake farmers’ who know how to show up but not how to grow.”

At the heart of 2SCALE’s approach is inclusion. According to the Country Team Lead for 2SCALE Nigeria, Maxwell Olitsa, “The programme intentionally prioritised integrating women and youth into agricultural value chains, facilitating fair transactions, and co-creating business strategies with lead firms.”

Explaining further, Olitsa said: “We mean inclusion in every sense, ensuring lead firms buy from smallholder farmers, women take on leadership roles, and youth find dignified livelihoods within agribusiness. Our co-created strategies helped direct investments where the value chains were weakest.”

Through strategic collaborations with Nigerian financial institutions such as Sterling Bank, LAPO Microfinance, and FCMB, 2SCALE facilitated €17 million in credits and financial services to smallholder farmers, further strengthening market access and agricultural finance inclusion.

2SCALE is widely regarded as a benchmark for public-private partnerships in African agriculture. According to Ms. Marina Diboma, Programme Director, the initiative has operated in two phases, 2012–2018 and 2019–2025, surviving disruptions from climate change, COVID-19, and geopolitical conflicts.

“Today, we’re not just marking the end of a programme but celebrating a movement that positioned every value chain actor as an entrepreneur. From dairy and staple crops to oilseeds and horticulture, we’ve worked to build markets that are sustainable, inclusive, and resilient.

“The real success of 2SCALE isn’t just in what we did. It’s in what Nigerians will continue to do long after the programme ends,” Diboma said.

The programme’s knowledge exchange and legacy-building phase is now focused on strengthening local ownership, institutionalising inclusive agribusiness models, and embedding learnings in education, policy, and business practice.

With Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu declaring a state of emergency on food security, the lessons from 2SCALE have taken on new urgency.

“Agriculture is a business, not just a way of life,” said Ayo Sotinrin, CEO of the Bank of Agriculture. “The success of 2SCALE shows that targeted support, structured value chains, and digitised services can help us scale from subsistence to self-sufficiency, and even exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

The Bank of Agriculture is now investing in farmer digitisation and credit scoring, aiming to use data to expand access to capital for both small- and large-scale players in the agricultural value chain.

While the programme’s statistics are impressive, €220 million in investments, 130,000+ farmers reached, and €35 million in private sector co-investment, the more profound impact lies in the transformation of mindsets, business models, and community dynamics.

As 2SCALE winds down, its impact will continue through successor programmes like Horti Nigeria, and through the thousands of Nigerian farmers and agribusinesses now better equipped to navigate, and lead, the country’s path to food security.