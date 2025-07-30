From Owanbe to unexpected bills: How Nigerians are quietly taking control of their finances

By Etop Ekanem

It’s often the last-minute Aso ebi that costs the most — and yet, it’s the one you can’t turn down.

For many Nigerians, life rarely gives notice. Between unexpected events and essential expenses, the pressure to show up — socially or responsibly — is constant. But a quiet shift is happening.

More young Nigerians are relying on digital tools like the Branch app to help them manage the chaos. Whether it’s paying for fuel, covering urgent bills, or navigating family needs, Branch’s FUNded campaign is reshaping the way people approach financial support — with speed, dignity, and zero stress.

Tolu, a 29-year-old content creator in Ibadan, recently had to attend a cousin’s wedding with barely a week’s notice.

“I didn’t have time to plan or save. But I opened my Branch app, applied for a quick loan, sorted my outfit and makeup, and booked my ride,” she said. “Everything just flowed.

”It’s the kind of access that makes the difference — offering instant microloans, seamless money transfers, bill payments with cashback, and everyday spending through a debit card. No long queues. No awkward explanations. Just quick solutions that help people move on with life.

“FUNded with Branch is about celebrating life’s real moments – both planned and unexpected – with dignity. We want people to feel supported, not judged; to enjoy their lives while staying financially responsible,” says Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director, Branch Nigeria.

In a time when many are juggling unpredictable incomes and rising costs, financial tools that offer control — without judgment — are not just useful, they’re empowering.