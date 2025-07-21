Fresh twist in River Park Estate dispute as Police reopen investigation

By Tolu Folorunsho

ABUJA— In a dramatic reversal, the Nigeria Police Force has reopened investigation into the protracted River Park Estate controversy, weeks after declaring the matter concluded.

The fresh directive, which reportedly came from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, followed a high-level meeting on July 2 with senior police officers and parties involved in the dispute.

With this new move, the Force as gathered, has set aside statements made during the controversial June 27 press briefing by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akin Fakorede, who had declared businessman Paul Odili as “owner” of River Park .

Forgery allegations under fresh probe

Vanguard gathered that detectives have now been tasked to revisit allegations of document forgery against Ghanaian businessman, Sir Samuel Jonah, alongside Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo and legal practitioner, Abu Arome.

Credible police sources disclosed that criminal charges earlier filed on June 26 against the four suspects will now be withdrawn to allow the fresh investigation to run its full course.

“The charges are expected to be formally withdrawn pending completion of the fresh investigations ordered by the IGP,” a senior officer confirmed.

Official correspondence seen by Vanguard showed that the IGP, during the July 2 meeting, said that the investigation was limited to alleged forgery, and not ownership of the estate.

“The NPF’s investigation is strictly focused on allegations of forgery ,not land matters or ownership,only courts can vest or divest land rights,” the IGP reportedly emphasised.

Residents raise alarm over fresh tension

Despite the new directive, tension has reportedly resurfaced in River Park Estate.

Residents alleged that, shortly after the June 27 press briefing, ₦250,000 was demanded from homeowners for processing new Certificates of Occupancy, prompting the Riverpark Estate Residents Association, RERA, to issue a fraud alert warning homeowners to be cautious.

It was further gathered that private security operatives allegedly blocked access to waste disposal trucks and restricted entry for members of the NNPC Staff Club, which subsequently wrote to JonahCapital requesting additional security measures.

In another twist, several plots of land earlier reserved for communal facilities such as schools and hotels were allegedly fenced off , including Aazik Homes and Victory Integrated, posing as new buyers.

Legal battle deepens

The ownership tussle over River Park Estate is currently the subject of at least ten active lawsuits — from CV/4221/24 to FCT/HC/CV/1789/2025, reinforcing the IGP’s position that only the judiciary can determine rightful ownership.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi was quoted as saying “While initial charges were filed, no arrests occurred pursuant to the IGP’s directive. The investigation remains open-ended”.

Residents count the cost

Amid the legal and administrative confusion, residents say they continue to suffer the consequences. Documents reportedly show that RERA had cautioned homeowners against making payments that could “compromise legal rights,” while the NNPC Staff Club described the situation as “denial of essential services” to legitimate occupants.

Community facilities meant for the estate, including planned schools and clinics, were said to remain inaccessible due to continued blockade by private security operatives.