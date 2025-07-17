French ski resort threatens to withdraw from 2030 Winter Olympics

French ski resort Meribel threatened on Thursday to withdraw from being a host venue of the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The village in the French Alps was initially slated to host Paralympic skiing and women’s alpine skiing.

Thierry Monin, the mayor of Allues which governs Meribel, said the Games’ organising committee president Edgar Grospiron visited earlier in the day and presented “three options”, one of which was the hosting of the women’s Olympic event 75 kilometres away in Val d’Isere.

“If Meribel doesn’t have both events, which doesn’t adhere to the Olympic charter, we will withdraw our candidacy,” Monin told AFP.

“Since 1992 the two events (men’s and women’s alpine skiing) have been at the same venue,” he added.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee and France presented a project of hosting the women’s alpine skiing events in Meribel and the men’s competitions in the neighbouring Courchevel ski resort.