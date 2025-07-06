Free bus service for civil servants, students begins Monday in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says it will commence free bus service for civil servants, retirees and students under its Subsidised Transport Scheme (KSTS) on Monday.

The Director -General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Mr Inuwa Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

Ibrahim said the free daily transport service, which would run for an initial six months, was aimed at alleviating transportation challenges for key segments of the population.

He explained that the initiative would benefit students of both public and private schools, from the primary to tertiary levels.

According to Ibrahim, the programme is part of Gov. Uba Sani’s effort to ease the cost of living for all the residents of the state.

The director-general added that after the initial six months, a 60 per cent subsidy on the transport fares would be extended to the public.

According to him, the scheme is designed to operate in an orderly and secure manner, with strict adherence to the laid-down procedures to ensure efficient service delivery.

“Civil servants will be granted access to the buses upon presentation of valid staff identity cards and a matching National Identification Number (NIN).

“This is to prevent misuse and ensure that only genuine government workers benefit from the service,” he said.

Ibrahim emphasised that students would be allowed access upon presentation in full school uniforms, while personnel of recognised security agencies would also benefit, subject to proper identification.

He said the buses would operate on three designated routes during the period of the free transport service.

They are; Route One:Rigachikun, Kawo Kasuwa, Sabo and Sabo Kasuwa, Kawo and Rigachikun

The official said that Route two spans from Rigachikun Kawo, Independence Way ,Yakowa Road and Yakowa Road Independence Way to Kawo, Rigachikun

According to him, route three includes

Tudun Wada Poly Road , Sokoto Road to Kawo

and also Kawo,Sokoto Road to Poly Road and Tudun Wada

He advised commuters to avoid rushing or jumping queues while boarding, stressing that law and order would be maintained throughout the operation of the service.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had inaugurated 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses during his state visit to Kaduna on June 19, 2025, at the Murtala Mohammed Square.

