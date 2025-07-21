France football boss backs coach despite ‘cruel’ Women’s Euros elimination

Laurent Bonadei

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo told AFP on Monday he was backing women’s coach Laurent Bonadei despite the “cruel disappointment” of France being knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2025.

Les Bleues lost on penalties to a Germany side who played with 10 women for almost all of a gruelling encounter which finished 1-1 after extra-time.

But for Diallo there’s no question of sacking Bonadei.

“After the Olympics, we put our faith in Laurent until the World Cup (in 2027) with the aim of helping this team make the transition from one generation to the next,” said Diallo.

“With 11 consecutive wins and a successful group stage (at the Euros), there are positive things to remember. But with a lot of humility, we have to get back to work, and that will be with Laurent Bonadei,” he added.

France’s players react at the end of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter finals football match between France and Germany at the Parc Saint-Jacques (St. Jakob Park) stadium in Basel, on July 20, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

However, the federation president made no attempt to play down the heartbreak of failing to progress past the quarter-finals despite being a goal and a player up in normal time.

Diallo described the loss to Germany as “a cruel disappointment”, adding “everything had been put in place for this team to go much further in the tournament”.

“It’s a real setback, the eighth time in the last nine major tournaments that France have been eliminated at the quarters,” he added.

“We’re going to have to think with the coach and those in charge of women’s football at the FFF about how we can work better.”

Bonadei did not include former captain Wendie Renard and vastly experienced forward Eugenie Le Sommer in his squad.

In the group phase, France beat reigning champions England 2-1 in their opening match before thrashing Wales 4-1 and outclassing the Netherlands 5-2.