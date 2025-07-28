Four Super Falcons players make WAFCON 2024 Best XI

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have further cemented their status as queens of African football by producing the highest number of players in the CAF Team of the Tournament following their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

In the official Best XI unveiled by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the tournament’s conclusion in Rabat, Morocco, four Nigerian stars made the cut—more than any other country represented.

Leading the list is Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was also named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament. Her commanding presence and decisive saves were pivotal to Nigeria’s success, especially during tense knockout fixtures.

Also earning a spot in the Best XI is right-back Michelle Alozie. The Houston Dash defender impressed with her stamina, aggressive pressing, and tactical sharpness throughout the tournament.

Nigeria’s dominance in the attacking third was reflected with the inclusion of two key forwards.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who was voted Player of the Tournament, was selected on the right wing.

Ajibade played a crucial role in orchestrating Nigeria’s attack and led by example both on and off the pitch.

Completing Nigeria’s presence in the CAF Best XI is Esther Okoronkwo, who starred on the left wing. The 27-year-old was instrumental in Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over hosts Morocco in the final, scoring once and providing two assists. She finished the tournament with two goals and a tournament-high six assists.

The full Best XI is set in a 4-3-3 formation and includes three Moroccan players, two each from Ghana and South Africa—WAFCON 2024’s other semi-finalists. Ghana edged South Africa to win the bronze medal.

South Africa’s Karabo Dhlamini was named at left-back, while Ghana’s Portia Boakye and South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane formed the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak—top scorer with five goals—was joined by Ghana’s Grace Asantewaa and South Africa’s Refiloe Jane. Morocco’s Ibtissam Jraïdi led the line in attack.

The full Best XI include:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Michelle Alozie (Nigeria)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria)

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Grace Asantewaa (Ghana)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa)

Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa)

Portia Boakye (Ghana)

Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco)

