Four rescued as three-storey building collapses in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Thursday as a three-storey building collapsed at 2/4 Asesi Lane, Sasi Lane (SASI Palace), off Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, leaving at least four people rescued while an unspecified number are feared trapped.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around midday amid light rainfall. The exact cause of the collapse had not been determined as of press time.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident, stating that rescue operations were ongoing as of 9:00 p.m.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was observed that a three-storey residential building had collapsed. The cause of the collapse is currently unknown,” he said.

“Four persons — two males and two females — have been rescued by first responders and taken to the hospital.”

He added that a search-and-rescue operation had commenced to locate and extract any remaining trapped victims. Emergency agencies at the scene include LASEMA, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Operations remain ongoing.