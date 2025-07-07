Four die in Ogun ‘hit and run’ road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has confirmed the death of four persons in a “hit and run” vehicle accident along Oke Iganmu in Ilaro, Ogun.

Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwumi Fasakin, made this known in a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mrs Florence Okpe, on Monday in Ilaro.

He explained that the crash, which occurred about 3:50 a.m., involved two vehicles: a yellow tricycle with registration number DED425WB and an unknown vehicle.

He added that it was a case of “hit and run”.

Fasakin explained that operatives of RS2.211, Ilaro Unit Command, responded swiftly to the crash scene for a rescue operation.

According to him, the four passengers of the tricycle, comprising two male adults and two female adults, lost their lives.

“However, the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ilaro, Ogun,” he said.

The sector commander attributed the suspected causes of the crash to speeding and dangerous driving.

He sympathised with the families of the deceased and urged all road users to be safety conscious. (NAN)