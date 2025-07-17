Foundation vows to equip young Nigerians with tools for success

Non-governmental organisation, Dr Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation, DOMF, has vowed to support young people with the tools required to transform their futures.

DOMF was founded after the death of Dr Olaolu Mudashiru, son of a former Lagos State Military Administrator, Group Capt Gbolahan Mudashiru, retd.

Olaolu was murdered by a hit-and-run vehicle while cycling around Gerard Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

While marking its first anniversary, DOMF said it has provided support to promising students.

According to the NGO, initial beneficiaries include Miss Hannah Mafe from the Anglican Communion Church of The Nativity, Parkview Estate, and Masters Eniolaoluwa Sohe and Abdulsamad Anas from the Nigerian Military School, all now pursuing their educational aspirations with the Foundation’s backing.

Chairman of the DOMF Board, Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei, said: “The Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru Foundation is a living tribute to a man whose life exemplified humility, generosity, and a commitment to lifting others.

“In just one year, we have begun translating those values into action, supporting young people with the tools they need to transform their futures. We are deeply grateful to all our partners and supporters who have shared this journey with us.”

Looking ahead, the foundation is poised to expand its impactful programmes, deepening its reach across education, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

The foundation remains dedicated to empowering the next generation, ensuring Dr. Bob’s spirit of generosity and vision for a better society continues to thrive.