Foundation to empower 500 less privileged pupils in Nigeria

The Pzafaama Helping Hand Foundation is set to empower 500 pupils from underserved communities across Nigeria through a special outreach program scheduled for August 3, 2025. The event will commence at 10:00 a.m. at the Pave Hotel in Jabi, adjacent to the NAF Conference and Suites.

According to a statement from the foundation, the event, organized in celebration of the 50th birthday of the Foundation’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Princess (Dr.) Hauwa U. A. Abdul-Dimka, aims to support less privileged children by distributing educational materials and to uplift disadvantaged pupils by providing essential supplies and encouragement.

Described as both a celebration and a demonstration of social responsibility, the event aligns with the foundation’s commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable children and promoting inclusive growth through education-based interventions. Organizers indicated that the program is part of the foundation’s continuous efforts to inspire young people and equip them with vital tools to enhance their future prospects.

The event is expected to attract beneficiaries, community leaders, volunteers, and distinguished guests from various sectors, including education, civil society, and corporate organizations. Ambassador Abdul-Dimka, an advocate for humanitarian and community development for many years, plans to use this milestone celebration to further emphasize her commitment to social impact.

Over the years, the Pzafaama Helping Hand Foundation has distributed thousands of school bags, sandals, and books to students across Delta State, Plateau State, and Abuja. This initiative not only alleviates the burden on families struggling to provide necessary educational materials but also fosters a commitment to learning among the youth.

In addition to educational support, the foundation has made significant investments in rural community well-being by sinking boreholes to provide clean water. Each year, the Pzafaama Helping Hand Foundation organizes the free distribution of bags of rice, tackling food insecurity to help families thrive. Regular feeding programs targeting the less fortunate on the streets further underline the foundation’s commitment to uplifting impoverished communities.

Moreover, the organization has provided scholarships to hundreds of children, enabling them to pursue their education without the stress of financial constraints.

The August 3 program is anticipated to be one of the foundation’s largest event to date, reinforcing its mission to reach more children across Nigeria with meaningful interventions. The foundation encourages public and private sectors to join in this cause, advocating for collaboration in addressing the educational disparities faced by less privileged children.