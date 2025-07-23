Foundation empowers next generation of Nigerian artists

…A cultural milestone in partnership with Belgian Embassy and Legacy Art Foundation

By Jimoh Babatunde

LAGOS—In a resounding celebration of creativity, mentorship, and cultural diplomacy, The Osahon Okunbo Foundation (TOOF) showcased the talents of 20 emerging Nigerian artists at the grand finale of the ‘Old Masters by Future Masters’ exhibition held on July 21, 2025, at the Museum Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos.

The event marked the culmination of a two-week intensive masterclass program powered by TOOF in partnership with the Legacy Art Foundation and the Belgian Embassy in Nigeria. Timed to coincide with Belgian National Day, the exhibition served as a symbolic bridge between nations, generations, and artistic traditions.

Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, delivered the opening remarks, applauding the collaborative effort and the creative energy behind the initiative. He highlighted the cultural significance of the program and praised the participating young artists, master instructors—Professor Wouter Steel and Bolaji Ogunwo—and supporting organizations for fostering meaningful international exchange.

Founder of TOOF, Osahon Okunbo, expressed admiration for the depth of talent and transformation he witnessed during the program.

“I’ve been watching closely—getting daily updates, following along on social media, seeing the process unfold. And I’ve been in awe. Not just at the quality of the final work, but at what becomes possible when talent is met with structure, mentorship, and belief,” he said.

Niyi Adenubi, Founder of the Legacy Art Foundation, echoed Okunbo’s sentiments, thanking TOOF for amplifying the impact of the initiative.

“We are profoundly grateful to our partners, The Osahon Okunbo Foundation, who recognized the value of this endeavor and helped expand the reach of this opportunity, ensuring that twice as many artists could benefit,” Adenubi noted.

For many participants, the workshop proved transformative—providing the space to experiment, refine techniques, and tell their personal stories through art. Several artists, including Bankole Emmanuel and Clinton Juwon, made immediate breakthroughs, with their artworks purchased during the exhibition.

The initiative builds on TOOF’s growing legacy of investing in Nigeria’s creative sector. Earlier this year, the foundation sponsored the +234 Art Fair, where over 200 artists displayed more than 700 works in an immersive five-day experience of artistic expression and dialogue.

“What’s on these walls is important. But what’s behind them—the process, the support, and shift in belief—is what matters most,” Okunbo emphasized.

The ‘Old Masters by Future Masters’ exhibition stands as a testament to TOOF’s commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative potential—offering not just visibility but the tools, mentorship, and support to thrive on a global stage.