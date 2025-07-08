Former UK leader Rishi Sunak joins Goldman Sachs as advisor

Former UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined investment bank Goldman Sachs as a senior advisor, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sunak, who was prime minister between October 2022 and July 2024, has returned to the bank where he began his career.

“I am excited to welcome Rishi back to Goldman Sachs in his new capacity as a Senior Advisor,” said Goldman Sachs chairman and chief executive David Solomon.

He will advise clients “on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape”, Solomon added.

Sunak was the third UK prime minister to take office in 2022, following Liz Truss’s rapid demise and Boris Johnson’s resignation before that.

After he took office, Sunak faced criticism from political opponents over his vast family wealth and past career in investment funds, with some arguing that he was out of touch with the general population during a rampant cost-of-living crisis.

The Conservatives suffered a landslide defeat to Labour in July 2024, ending 14 years in power.

