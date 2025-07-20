Former PDP governors’ forum DG dumps party for ADC

Hon. C.I.D Maduabum.

Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, the immediate past Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Maduabum, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, announced his defection in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He attributed the alleged hijack of the PDP as the reason for his decision.

“After deep reflection, extensive consultations, and careful evaluation of the current political realities within the PDP, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.

While describing himself as a committed democrat, he said, “I have dedicated significant portions of my political life to building the PDP as a platform for democratic consolidation and national development.

“However, the soul of the party I once served with pride has been hijacked by self-serving, unscrupulous elements who are more interested in personal power grabs than in party discipline, internal democracy, or national interest.

“The PDP today is a shadow of its former self,” he said.

Maduabum added that the PDP had descended into chaos, internal betrayal, and systematic destruction by diverse forces who had no regard for the principles upon which the party was founded.

“Sadly, voices of reason are no longer welcome, and genuine reformers are vilified or silenced.

“I can no longer in good conscience remain in a house that has been stripped of its moral compass and overrun by opportunists.

“In light of this, I am proud to announce that I am joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) — a party that now stands as the only credible democratic alternative for Nigeria,” he said.

He described ADC as an emerging beacon of hope for good governance, integrity, accountability, and inclusive politics.

He said that the ADC offered the opportunity for principled politics, genuine people-oriented leadership, and a platform for rebuilding the nation from the grassroots up.

He noted that the ADC coalition included progressive-minded people such as Mr. Peter Obi and others.

Maduabum said that he joined the ADC not merely as a defector but as a reformer committed to helping build a new political culture.

“One based on merit, ideology, discipline, youth inclusion, and national unity,” he said.

He said that the time had come for all well-meaning Nigerians to take a stand against the decay in Nigeria’s political system.

“I call on all patriots, especially those disillusioned by the dysfunction in the traditional parties, to rally around this movement for a new Nigeria through the ADC.

“I remain committed to the democratic ideals of justice, equity, and service to the people.

“The struggle to rescue Nigeria and restore its promise continues — and it begins now on a new, firmer footing,” he said.