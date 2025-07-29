Former NAFDAC DG, Dr. Paul Orhii, dumps PDP

By Chioma Obinna

Former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Paul Botwev Orhii, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr. Orhii, a former Benue State gubernatorial aspirant under the PDP, joins the growing list of political heavyweights who have recently left the once-dominant party.

In a resignation letter dated July 28, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Ushongo Local Government Area, Orhii cited “intensive consultation with family, friends, and thousands of political associates locally, nationally, and globally” as the reason for his decision to leave the party. A copy of the letter was made available to Vanguard.

With the ongoing political realignment in Benue State, Orhii is set to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where many of his allies have already defected.

The defection of Orhii—who enjoys significant grassroots support in the state due to his humanitarian and charitable activities—is seen as another major setback for the PDP in Benue.