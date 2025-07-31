Former Enugu Assembly members mourn ex-Speaker, Afagu Ekwealor

Enugu Assembly

The Forum of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly has mourned one of its members, an elder statesman, legal luminary, and former Speaker of the old Anambra State House of Assembly, Chief Benjamin Afagu Ekwealor,Chiarman of the forum, Dr. Josef Onoh, in a condolence message made on behalf of the members, disclosed that Ekwealor demised on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 89.

Onoh said that the death of Ekwealor marked the end of an era for a man whose life was a testament to service, integrity, and dedication to the common good.

“Chief Ekwealor was a towering figure whose contributions to legislative governance, education, and public service remain indelible in the annals of our history.

“As a former Speaker of the old Anambra State House of Assembly, which encompassed the present-day Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering unity and advancing the cause of good governance during Nigeria’s Second Republic.

“His election in 1979 and re-election in 1983, culminating in his role as Speaker, underscored his unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people and the development of our region,” Onoh eulogized.

He noted that beyond Ekwealor’s legislative achievements, his career as a teacher, school principal, legal practitioner, and member of the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission exemplified his versatility and passion for justice and education.

“His nearly decade-long service on the Judicial Service Commission further highlighted his dedication to upholding the rule of law and serving as a beacon of integrity.

“On behalf of the Forum of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Ekwealor’s family, particularly his six children and numerous grandchildren, as well as the people of Nzam and Anambra State. We share in your grief and celebrate the remarkable legacy of a man who lived a life of purpose and impact.

As we mourn his departure, we take solace in the enduring lessons of his life—his commitment to community, his pursuit of justice, and his selfless service to humanity. We pray that the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Onoh said that the arrangements for Ekwealor’s final burial rites, as announced by the family, will be honored, and will stand in solidarity with them during this period of mourning, noting that Chief Benjamin Afagu Ekwealor’s legacy will continue to inspire generations.