Former Ekiti deputy governor, ex-speaker, others join ADC

Olusola Eleka

Prof. Olusola Eleka, a former deputy governor under Governor Ayo Fayose and a former Speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Boyega Aribisogan, were among the new entrants to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti.

The duo was joined by chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP), who merged their structures into ADC during its unveiling in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notable names include Dr. Tae Lawal, former Deputy Governor under Governor Segun Oni, and Amb. Dare Bejide, former Secretary to the State Government.

The list, which also includes Kayode Fayemi’s Commissioner for Information, Akin Omole, features several former political appointees from the local government level, as well as executive members of various political parties.

In his address during the unveiling, Mr. Omolayo Omole, the state Chairman of the ADC, said the party has the solution to the nation’s numerous challenges.

He urged political leaders across party lines in the state to join ADC “for a better Nigeria.”

Speaking, Eleka said that the ADC is an amalgamation of parties who believed in the “rescue project.”

“Contrary to opinions, we are not pursuing shadows. We are indeed pursuing reality, and we are going places.

“ADC has come to stay whether they like it or not,” he stated.

Prof. Bayo Fakunle, who represented former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, noted that the party has come to change the narrative, saying, “Nothing can stop a moving train.”

Vanguard News