Former Croatia midfielder Rakitic retires at 37

Former Croatia international Ivan Rakitic, who spent much of his career with Barcelona and Sevilla, announced his retirement from football on Monday at the age of 37.

“Football, you gave me more than I ever dreamed of. You gave me friends, emotions, joy and tears,” Rakitic wrote in a letter reflecting on his career on social media.

“Now it’s time to say goodbye. Because even if I walk away from you, I know you’ll never walk away from me. Thank you, football. For everything.”

Rakitic, who began his career with Basel and later moved to Schalke, played 106 times for Croatia and started his country’s World Cup final loss to France in 2018.

He was part of Barcelona’s treble-winning side in 2015 and twice won the Europa League with Sevilla.

Rakitic had a short spell with Saudi club Al Shabab last year before one final season at Hajduk Split.

