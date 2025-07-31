Former Barcelona midfielder in hospital after dog bit his genitals

Former Barcelona midfielder, Carles Perez has been hospitalised in Greece after being bitten on the genitals by a dog while walking his own dog in Thermi, a suburb of Thessaloniki, on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was reportedly trying to separate his dog from another during an attack when he sustained the injury.

He was taken to a private hospital in Panorama with a “deep gash” that required six stitches.

Aris FC, the Greek club Perez recently joined on loan from Celta Vigo, confirmed on Wednesday that he had suffered a “soft tissue infection” from the bite.

As a result, he has been ruled out of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League qualifier against Araz-Nakhchivan.

Manager Marinos Ouzounidis confirmed that Perez had been set to start the game.

“Carles would have been in the starting line-up,” he said. “This incident happened but we can’t dwell on it any longer. My mind is working on alternative solutions and we have worked on them. That’s why I insist that it’s important to have players with personality. So I’m interested in the group of players that I will have at my disposal, to give the most they can.”

Perez made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2019 and has also played for Roma, Celta Vigo, and Getafe.

Vanguard News