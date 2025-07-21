Forgive Buhari, blame cabal — Ex-NAFDAC Director pleads with Nigerians

Buhari

By Chioma Obinna

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a former Director of Public Affairs at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh has defended the late President, urging Nigerians to direct their anger elsewhere.

Abubakar pleaded with Nigerians to forgive the late President Buhari and instead crucify the cabals and kitchen cabinet members who, he said, sabotaged the good intentions of the Buhari administration.

In a press statement, Abubakar, who now serves as an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of Abuja, described the late President as “a pious, honest, patriotic and nationalistic statesman” whose lofty plans were derailed by a powerful inner circle.

“President Buhari had the best of plans to rescue Nigeria from economic doldrums, insecurity, and mass poverty. But the same people he trusted with power, the cabals and certain cabinet members, betrayed that trust. They hijacked the reins of power and superimposed their selfish interests over his transformative agenda.”

The former NAFDAC spokesperson dismissed notions that there were no cabals during Buhari’s presidency, stressing that every government has its share of what he termed “kitchen cabinet and oligarchic influencers.

He cited a private conversation with former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, to back his claim that the late president meant well for the country.

“In 2018, I had the rare privilege of discussing the state of the nation with Her Excellency, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, for over an hour. She gave me a deep insight into the good intentions of her husband and was dismayed by the poor performance of some top government functionaries and even some governors. She vowed to keep pushing for the Nigeria her husband envisioned.”

Abubakar maintained that while the late president bore ultimate responsibility, history would be kinder to him if Nigerians understand how “bad eggs within the system” frustrated the administration’s goals.

He also offered a word of caution to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to watch his own kitchen cabinet closely to avoid similar pitfalls.

“This is a lesson for President Tinubu. He must ensure his kitchen cabinet does not derail the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Abubakar warned.

He concluded with an appeal for national forgiveness, invoking religious teachings from both Islam and Christianity.

“Both the Quran and Bible urge us to forgive. Given the Buhari family’s plea and the late president’s intentions, it is only humane that we forgive and move forward.”

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari died earlier this month after a protracted illness. His burial drew dignitaries from across the country and rekindled debate over his legacy, with opinions deeply divided.