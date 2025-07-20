Force Headquarters warns against misinformation over retired police officers’ protest

…Assures Security, Dignity

…IGP Egbetokun Orders Protection for Retirees, Says Protest Must Not Be Hijacked

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned against the deliberate spread of misinformation surrounding the planned peaceful protest by retired police officers across the country, saying such narratives are being twisted to discredit the Federal Government and undermine the current police leadership.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, described attempts by certain individuals to politicize the retirees’ grievances as “disruptive and manipulative.”

“It is disheartening to observe how certain actors have chosen to politicise a sensitive welfare issue, weaponizing the legitimate grievances of our retired colleagues for ulterior motives,” Adejobi said.

According to him, while the agitation for improved pensions—particularly the call for exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)—is valid and longstanding, some agitators are exploiting the issue to inflame public sentiments and erode public trust in law enforcement institutions.

The statement, titled “Peaceful Protest By Retired Police Officers: Police Sets Records Straight, Assures of Security, Preservation of Dignity,” clarified that the Police are not opposed to the protest but are committed to ensuring it remains peaceful and respected.

Adejobi noted that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has directed all state Commissioners of Police—especially in the FCT and other locations where formal notice has been given—to provide adequate security for the protesting retirees and prevent the hijack of the protest by miscreants or political actors.

“The IGP has ordered that the rights of our retired officers who have chosen to protest must be protected, and the protest should serve as a model of dignified expression of grievance,” he added.

The Force Headquarters highlighted ongoing efforts by the current Police leadership to address retirees’ welfare through both policy engagement and innovative support mechanisms.

According to the statement, since 2014, successive IGPs have supported the push to remove the Police from the CPS, but legal and fiscal constraints have limited progress.

Recognising these limitations, the present leadership is now pursuing a “dual-track” approach, which includes:

Exploring internally generated revenue to provide supplementary pension benefits, and

Mobilising private sector support for targeted welfare programmes.

“These interventions are already underway and reflect a broader, holistic strategy to elevate the welfare of our retired personnel—not just through debates but through tangible outcomes,” the Force said.

The planned peaceful protest is scheduled for Monday, July 21, 2025, primarily in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other locations where prior notification has been duly given.

The IGP urged all Police officers to show utmost respect and professionalism in handling the protest.

“This is more than a directive; it is a test of our institutional maturity and our commitment to dignity and order,” the statement concluded.

He also warned serving officers against being misled by “those ignorant of the ethics of our profession or intent on causing disruption.”