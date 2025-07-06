Food security: We’ll remove bottlenecks in agriculture sector — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has pledged to eliminate all barriers hindering Nigeria’s agricultural potential, particularly in livestock production, in a push towards achieving food sovereignty and expanding global exports.
The president made the declaration during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Saturday at the Copacabana Forte in Brazil.
A statement on the event was issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, and made available to the media in Abuja.
The president said that excessive bureaucracy had delayed progress in agriculture, and Nigeria was undertaking reforms to make the sector globally competitive.
He highlighted agriculture as a key area where Nigeria holds a natural competitive advantage that can be unlocked through smart partnerships.
Tinubu assured Brazil that all technical bottlenecks in bilateral agreements would be removed to fast-track trade, energy, mining, and agricultural cooperation.
’All technicalities in agreements between the two countries will be streamlined and fast-tracked in trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resources exploration,” Tinubu said.
He praised Brazil’s agricultural research leadership, calling the South American giant a model in food production and export.
On livestock, Tinubu stated that Nigeria is scaling up investments in poultry, fisheries, and cattle rearing to boost food supply and job creation.
He added that Nigeria’s blue economy offered strong potential for long-term collaboration with Brazil in marine and aquatic resources.
The president called for immediate action, stating that both federal and state governments must act swiftly to drive food production nationwide.
He emphasized that state governments play a crucial role in transforming agriculture into a significant source of employment and national revenue.
Da Silva echoed Tinubu’s urgency, promising to regularise and update all agreements when Tinubu visits Brazil again.
He called for the removal of bureaucracy and promised Brazil’s institutions would collaborate with Nigeria to improve livestock farming systems.
Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture, reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to food security through strategic global and local partnerships.
Kyari pointed to Nigeria’s edge in fertiliser production as a ready-made asset for agricultural growth.
Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, identified three priority areas for Brazil-Nigeria cooperation: animal health, sanitation, and genetic research.
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said that
The planned Nigeria-Brazil business forum is expected to inject new ideas and investment into the sector.
Onanuga stated that Governors from Benue, Ogun, Niger, Delta, and Lagos State were present, reinforcing sub-national support for Tinubu’s agri-drive.
Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mohammed Mohammed, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), also participated in the bilateral meeting.
