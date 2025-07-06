Food security: We’ll remove bottlenecks in agriculture sector — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to eliminate all barriers hindering Nigeria’s agricultural potential, particularly in livestock production, in a push towards achieving food sovereignty and expanding global exports.

‎

‎The president made the declaration during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on Saturday at the Copacabana Forte in Brazil.

‎

‎A statement on the event was issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, and made available to the media in Abuja.

‎

‎The president said that excessive bureaucracy had delayed progress in agriculture, and Nigeria was undertaking reforms to make the sector globally competitive.

‎

‎He highlighted agriculture as a key area where Nigeria holds a natural competitive advantage that can be unlocked through smart partnerships.

‎

‎Tinubu assured Brazil that all technical bottlenecks in bilateral agreements would be removed to fast-track trade, energy, mining, and agricultural cooperation.

‎

‎’All technicalities in agreements between the two countries will be streamlined and fast-tracked in trade, aviation, energy transition, food and agricultural development, mining, and natural resources exploration,” Tinubu said.

‎

‎He praised Brazil’s agricultural research leadership, calling the South American giant a model in food production and export.

‎

‎On livestock, Tinubu stated that Nigeria is scaling up investments in poultry, fisheries, and cattle rearing to boost food supply and job creation.

‎

‎He added that Nigeria’s blue economy offered strong potential for long-term collaboration with Brazil in marine and aquatic resources.

‎

‎The president called for immediate action, stating that both federal and state governments must act swiftly to drive food production nationwide.

‎

‎He emphasized that state governments play a crucial role in transforming agriculture into a significant source of employment and national revenue.

‎

‎Da Silva echoed Tinubu’s urgency, promising to regularise and update all agreements when Tinubu visits Brazil again.

‎

‎He called for the removal of bureaucracy and promised Brazil’s institutions would collaborate with Nigeria to improve livestock farming systems.

‎

‎Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture, reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to food security through strategic global and local partnerships.

‎

‎Kyari pointed to Nigeria’s edge in fertiliser production as a ready-made asset for agricultural growth.

‎

‎Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, identified three priority areas for Brazil-Nigeria cooperation: animal health, sanitation, and genetic research.

‎

‎

‎Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said that

‎The planned Nigeria-Brazil business forum is expected to inject new ideas and investment into the sector.

‎

‎Onanuga stated that Governors from Benue, Ogun, Niger, Delta, and Lagos State were present, reinforcing sub-national support for Tinubu’s agri-drive.

‎

‎

‎Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mohammed Mohammed, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), also participated in the bilateral meeting.