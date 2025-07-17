Food price stability not sustainable despite grain reserve release – Agricultural Expert

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Agricultural experts have warned that the current stability in food prices across Nigeria is not sustainable unless state and local governments ramp up investments in the agricultural sector.

Speaking in Lokoja during an interview with journalists, Dr. Tunde Arosanyin, the National Coordinator of Zero Hunger Nigeria, emphasized the urgent need for sub-national governments to key into and replicate the Federal Government’s agricultural policies in their respective domains.

Arosanyin, an agricultural expert and former National Secretary of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), noted that the temporary drop in food prices is largely due to the Federal Government’s release of over 50 percent of the nation’s strategic grain reserves, a measure he said cannot be maintained in the long term.

“States and local governments should as a matter of urgency commit between 10 to 15 percent of their resources to agriculture to ensure food availability at affordable prices,” he said. “With the massive monthly allocations accruing to them, there is no excuse for inaction.”

He called on state and local authorities to support farmers through the provision of subsidized inputs such as fertilizers, improved seedlings, herbicides, insecticides, and handheld tools. He also advocated for farmer training, the introduction of extension services, interest-free loans, and the allocation of land – cleared and prepared – for at least 1,000 farmers in each of the 774 local government areas.

According to Arosanyin, increased agricultural investment is not only vital for food security but also a key strategy for tackling youth unemployment and insecurity nationwide.

He warned that the release of food reserves to crash prices has adversely affected farmers, many of whom suffered losses due to poor yields resulting from inadequate rainfall and insecurity.

“The strategic food reserves must be replenished urgently to avert a potential crisis in 2026,” he stated. “Additionally, farmers who recorded losses in 2024 due to unfavorable weather conditions and market disruptions deserve compensation.”

While commending the Federal Government’s recent procurement of 4,000 tractors for nationwide distribution, Arosanyin cautioned against their misuse. He stressed the importance of ensuring that only genuine farmers benefit from the initiative.