Follow due procedures, Prof. Akewushola urges admission seekers to LASCOHET

By Adesina Wahab

The Provost Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Prof. Raheem Olasupo Akewushola, has advised candidates seeking admission to the college to adhere to the laid down procedures, so as to enhance their professional careers and the training the college would offer them.

He stated this as the college announced the commencement of admission for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Akewushola emphasised the importance of adhering to the proper admission procedures and cautioned applicants to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to admission scammers who may take advantage of their aspirations.

“It is crucial for candidates to follow the official guidelines and only purchase forms through sanctioned channels to ensure a smooth and legitimate admission process. Prospective candidates are encouraged to take this opportunity to advance their education and professional careers in health technology,” he said.

The sale of admission forms will close on Thursday, 24th July 2025. Candidates are urged to complete their applications promptly to secure their chance for enrollment. The examination and screening process is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 30th July 2025, and will determine the eligibility of applicants for the programmes offered at the College.

Prospective candidates are urged to visit LASCOHET official website for further information.