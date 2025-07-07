Flood wreaks havoc in 3 Ondo council areas, destroys 7 bridges

—Hundreds displaced

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A flood occasioned by a three-day downpour in the three senatorial districts of Ondo State has displaced hundreds of residents.

Also, seven bridges, according to sources, collapsed within some of the affected communities, cutting off residents from accessing farms, markets and their workplaces following the flood.

Vanguard gathered that the downpour caused a devastating flood in Owo, Ilaje and Okitipupa council areas of the state, thereby rendering hundreds homeless.

Houses were submerged, property worth millions of naira was destroyed following a three-day torrential rain across the council areas..

Residents of Ayeka, Ikoya, Igbodigo, Igodan, and other neighbouring communities, including Ignoring, Igbotako, and Ilutuntun were affected by the flood.

In Ilaje council area, towns affected include, lgbokoda, the council headquarters, Ikuomola, Ilare, Omonira, Aboto, Ugbo and Mahin.

Vanguard learnt that in Ese-Odo council area, communities such as Igbotu, Ilu-Agbo, Kiribo, Igbekebo, Inikorogha, and Sabomi were also ravaged, rendering hundreds of the residents homeless.

In an interview, one of those affected said that ” the flooding was caused by erosion flowing down from Igodan, coupled with the fact that the Igodan stream along Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) road overflowed its banks during the torrential downpour.

“It affected about 10 buildings. But we quickly ran out with our wives and children to seek refuge in safer neighbouring houses.

“Apart from damaging the walls and foundations of some buildings, we lost valuables such as electronics, clothing, beddings, chairs, rugs, and kitchen utensils to the flood.

“The canal was dredged earlier this year, but it has been blocked by debris, which I believe led to the flooding,”

Speaking with vanguard, a community leaders in Igbokoda, Chief Zebulon Emaye and described the disaster as the worst in the town’s history. He appealed to both local and state governments to intervene urgently.

Emaye who blamed the flood on the lack of proper drainage and poor street layouts in the town urged the government to support landlords and residents who were left with nothing due to the damage.

Also, a community leader in Okitipupa, Lawrence Awanebi, who expressed shock at the level of destruction, called on the government to urgently assist those rendered homeless by the flood.

Reacting to the devastation during an inspection, the Chairman of Owo council area, Tope Omolayo, appealed to the Federal Government, the Ondo State Government, and relevant emergency agencies to intervene swiftly.

Omolayo said that the damage was beyond what the council could handle alone.

Also, the Chairman of Akoko South West council area, Mr Ayo Ajana, ordered the immediate clearing of blocked drainage systems in Oba-Akoko.

Ajana, who also visited the affected areas, described the scene as alarming, with floodwaters rising rapidly and putting nearby homes at risk.

He directed that immediate work should start to clear the blocked drainage channels to prevent further damage to lives and property.

Speaking on the flooding, the chairman of Okitipupa council area, Andrew Ogunsakin, assured residents of quick intervention by the government to address flooding in Okitipupa and its environment.

Ogunsakin assured the residents of quick intervention in a bid to prevent future flooding in the council area and its environs.

A traditional ruler, the Olopa of Oba, Oba Oyinbade Ademola, appealed to government authorities to urgently come to the community’s aid and help restore normalcy.