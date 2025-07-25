Flood threatens newly renovated Government Science School in Yabo

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — What was meant to be a new chapter in educational advancement for the people of Yabo has quickly turned into a cautionary tale, as floodwaters ravaged the recently renovated Government Science Secondary School, Yabo, following heavy rainfall.

The school, which had undergone comprehensive reconstruction, renovation, and landscaping, was hailed as a beacon of progress in the region. However, torrential rains earlier this week overwhelmed the facility, damaging classrooms, dormitories, and walkways—casting a shadow over the multimillion-naira investment.

State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Attahiru Sifawa, acknowledged the setback during a media briefing on Thursday. He noted that while the main project had been completed, flood control measures were not initially included, and the contractor had now committed to addressing the issue.

“The contractor has assured us of collaborating with engineers from the State Ministry of Works to provide a sustainable drainage solution,” Sifawa said. “We are determined to protect our investment and ensure our students learn in a safe environment.”

The Managing Director of Diamond Global Construction Limited, the firm that handled the reconstruction, confirmed that flood mitigation was not part of the original scope of work. Nonetheless, he pledged support, stating that the company would not “turn a blind eye” to the crisis.

“We will work with relevant authorities to design a lasting solution—whether through channelling floodwaters or constructing a drainage system,” he said.

The unfortunate incident has drawn attention to a larger infrastructural oversight common in many public projects across Nigeria—failure to integrate environmental risk factors such as flooding.

The flooding at Government Science Secondary School, Yabo, serves as a sobering reminder that development efforts, however well-intentioned, risk becoming counterproductive without proper environmental planning. Experts and community leaders have now called for urgent and collaborative intervention to prevent further deterioration.

“Floods are not one-time events,” one concerned resident noted. “Without permanent drainage systems, all that money spent on renovation is at risk—every rainy season.”

As the state government, contractors, and local stakeholders scramble for solutions, the incident underscores a critical lesson for future infrastructure planning in flood-prone regions like Yabo: development without sustainability is a disaster waiting to happen.