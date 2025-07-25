Flood: NSCDC warns Edo residents relocate to safer grounds

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged Edo residents, particularly those residing in low-lying areas, to relocate to safer grounds, given the impending risk of severe flooding.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Gbenga Agun, issued the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Efosa Ogbebor.

According to the statement, Agun said the warning followed a prediction by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that heavy rainfall and flooding would persist through September and possibly into October.

“We are calling on all the residents in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures and relocate while there’s still time.

“It is better to act now than wait until lives and property are lost,” he said.

The commandant described the alert as a necessary measure to mitigate the effects of natural disasters in the state and emphasised the need for urgent sensitization in vulnerable communities.

“This warning has become imperative, considering the frequency and intensity of rains recorded so far in July.

“This situation demands urgent attention, and we must take sensitisation to the doorsteps of communities at risk,” Agun said.

He further said that the NSCDC had already mobilised its Disaster Management Unit and instructed Divisional Officers in charge of high-risk areas, such as Agenebode, Udaba, Anegbete, Ukpeko, Illushi, Oji, and others, to begin immediate public enlightenment.

“These officers have been directed to move swiftly in educating the residents on flood preparedness, safe evacuation strategies, and how to minimise losses,” he said.

The state NSCDC boss urged community leaders and local governments to support the campaign

“We are ready to work hand-in-hand with local authorities and traditional rulers to ensure that the people are not caught unaware,” he said.

He also advised residents to remain alert, report early signs of flooding, and follow all official directives as part of efforts to reduce the humanitarian impact of the seasonal disaster.

