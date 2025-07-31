Flood disaster: NEMA donates relief items to Adamawa Govt

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over relief materials to the Adamawa Government for onward distribution to victims of recent flash floods that claimed 23 lives in the state.

Mr Yakubu Suleiman, North-East Zonal Director of NEMA, presented the items on Thursday in Yola on behalf of the agency’s Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar.

Suleiman said the intervention was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the disaster on displaced persons across affected communities.

He stated that the agency, through its Disaster Response Unit, actively supported evacuation and emergency response operations during the flood, and that precautionary measures taken ahead of the incident helped to reduce the casualty rate.

The donated items include 500 bags of 25kg rice, 500 bags of 25kg maize, 500 cartons of spaghetti, 50 cartons of seasoning cubes, 50 cartons of tomato paste, 50 kegs of vegetable oil, and 50 bags of iodized salt.

Other items are 1,000 plastic cups, 1,000 plastic spoons, 250 sets of children’s clothing, 200 nylon mats, 200 blankets and 200 mattresses.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta expressed appreciation to the federal government for the timely support.

She assured that the materials would be distributed transparently to all verified beneficiaries in the affected areas.

Farauta also commended President Bola Tinubu for the intervention, calling him “a father to the nation”.

“We want to say thank you to Mr President for this gesture, and to NEMA for always standing by us in difficult times,” she said.

The deputy governor added that the state government would establish a committee to identify affected households and displaced individuals, ensuring the effective distribution of the items.

