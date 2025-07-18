Fiscal Reforms: CITN, ANAN, urge states, regulators to prioritise stakeholder engagement

Stakeholders at the retreat

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – TO effectively realise and maximise benefits of ongoing Fiscal Reforms in Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) have urged sub-nationals and regulators to priotise consultation and engagement with critical stakeholders.

Innocent Ohagwa, FCTI, President CITN, harped the appeal Friday at the Opening Session of the 5th Joint CITN-ANAN Council Retreat, ongoing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on the theme: “Implementing Fiscal Reforms in Nigeria: Strengthening Strategy, Institutional Synergy and Professional Excellence”

According to him, the Retreat, building on the dream of founding fathers years ago, has grown beyond a platform for inter-institutional dialogue to become a revolution in strengthening inter-professional synergy in Nigeria.

He told participants that, “At a time Nigeria is undergoing ambitious fiscal and economic reforms, both transformational”, the 2025 Retreat’s theme, “provides right framework to discuss the fiscal journey of our country as well as the place of institutional synergy and professional excellence in its effective implementation.”

He cautioned, “Current reforms, in intent, are revolutionary, inclusive and all sector-focused. But in execution, they risk being undermined if all hands are not on deck, particularly professionals who would implement, advise and interpret these policies and laws are left behind.

“The success of this fiscal reform agenda depends on our collective ability to align strategy with structure, to back policy with professionalism and to translate theory into measurable outcomes.”

He explained that taxation, by its very nature, is multidisciplinary, drawing on expertise from diverse backgrounds as economics, law and accounting and as such implementation of ongoing fiscal reforms demand collaborative engagement of professional bodies like CITN and ANAN and other key stakeholders at the national and subnational levels.

“These reforms are too critical to be left to chance; they require partnership, professionalism and purposeful leadership. ANAN and CITN stand ready to support the government in the realisation of its fiscal reforms.

“Only through inclusive and coordinated efforts can we ensure that these reforms translate into improved business confidence, sustainable revenue growth, enhanced accountability, fiscal discipline and ultimately shared prosperity for all Nigerians”, he stated.

In twin policy appeals to government at all tiers, Ohagwa said the Retreat desires that, “Governments of sub-nationals prioritise and institutionalise structured stakeholder consultations with bodies as the CITN and ANAN to help navigate through complexities of these fiscal reforms.

“We encourage regulatory agencies to strengthen engagements with professionals. Now more than ever, governments at all levels must ensure their Accounting, Audit and Tax desks are manned by professionals.”

Chief Hajiya Zuwairat Talatu Kishimi, FCNA, President, ANAN, told colleagues, “We must not only reflect; we must resolve to activate our joint communiqué with bold recommendations on fiscal reform implementation.

“Create permanent joint technical working group on fiscal policy and reform monitoring. Engage more actively with government and development partners, not as critics but as collaborators.Together, ANAN and CITN can and must be at the vanguard of this transformation. Let us rise to the challenge with courage, clarity, and commitment.”

Akwa Ibom state Auditor General, Elder Isaiah Ntekim and Commissioner for Finance, Emem Bob, both expressing sentiments of Governor Umo Eno, said Akwa Ibom was honoured as host state to the Retreat and that the deliberations align with the Arise Agenda of the governor.

The ongoing event is featuring several presentations around the theme on strengthening awareness among CITN and ANAN members to gainfully contribute to realization of ongoing tax reforms.