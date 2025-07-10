FIRS, IMF partnership delivering tangible results – Omokaro

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Collins Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communication and Advocacy to the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has stated that the partnership between FIRS and the International Monetary Fund’s AFRITAC West 2 (AFW2) is delivering tangible results in Nigeria’s tax administration system.

This was highlighted during AFW2’s 12th regional meeting and field visit to the FIRS headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement issued after the visit, Omokaro reaffirmed the commitment of both organisations to strengthening tax compliance, modernising revenue collection, and fostering economic growth across West Africa.

Over the past year, the collaboration has yielded measurable results, including the integration of behavioural insights to reframe taxation as a civic duty rather than a burden, and a detailed VAT revenue gap analysis that has improved policy design and compliance strategies.

“The visit marked a significant moment in highlighting the strong collaboration between FIRS and the International Monetary Fund, through AFRITAC West 2,” Omokaro stated.

The partnership has also facilitated specialised audit training for high-risk sectors such as finance, with plans to expand into the telecommunications sector.

In addition, FIRS has recorded progress in digital project portfolio management, streamlining the planning and monitoring of reforms. A more integrated strategic framework has been introduced, aligning departmental objectives with Nigeria’s national revenue targets.

“This collaboration has been instrumental in helping FIRS become a modern, efficient, and citizen-focused tax authority, aligned with Nigeria’s broader economic reform agenda,” Omokaro emphasised.

The visit provided a platform for sharing insights and exchanging ideas, reinforcing a shared commitment to building stronger, more responsive public institutions across the region.

By leveraging AFW2’s expertise, FIRS continues to align with Nigeria’s wider economic reform agenda, positioning the country as a regional leader in tax administration and economic integration.

“The partnership with AFRITAC West 2 continues to deliver measurable results across key institutional priorities, ensuring a stronger, more responsive tax system for Nigeria,” Omokaro added.

This collaboration represents a critical step in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable economic growth and institutional modernisation, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in achieving national development goals.