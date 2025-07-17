Firms partner to strengthen diagnostic leadership across Africa

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Roche Diagnostics Africa and the African Society for Laboratory Medicine, ASLM have entered into a three-year partnership to elevate laboratory leadership and improve access to quality diagnostic services across the continent.



The initiative which is titled: Leadership Excellence for African Diagnostics, LEAD would bring health ministries, laboratory directors, academic partners and technical experts together to develop a new generation of capable, connected and future-ready lab leaders.



Speaking on the partnership, Executive Vice President, Diagnostics, Africa, at Roche Diagnostics, Dr Allan Pamba, said that the partnership would build long-term leadership that would shape the future of diagnostics in Africa, both practically, strategically and sustainably.



Pamba stated: “ In a time where we need African healthcare systems to become less reliant on external funding sources, we are focused on increasing domestic diagnostics capacity more than ever.



“We are entering a new chapter where African health systems take the lead in their own transformation. By growing diagnostic leadership we support long-term resilience and impact.



“LEAD equips professionals who can influence policy, drive national strategy and build sustainable healthcare capacity.



“Under the partnership, LEAD will deliver a series of integrated interventions including baseline leadership assessments to guide a tailored context-specific training approach, development of a pan-African curriculum in collaboration with a leading academic institution, structured mentorship and professional development for emerging lab leaders, peer learning and regional collaboration through workshops and best practise exchanges.”



Also, Chief Executive Officer of ASLM, Nqobile Ndlovu, explained that Roche would provide funding, technical support and global platforms for visibility while ASLM would lead country-level implementation, stakeholder coordination and curriculum development.

He added that laboratory strengthening is a key enabler for stronger health systems.



Ndlovu stated: “this partnership is a commitment towards a healthier future for Africans.



“Diagnostics are the foundation of resilient health systems – but strong labs require strong leaders. LEAD focuses on people: their vision, their reach and their ability to transform public health from within. With this programme, we are supporting the leadership needed to move African healthcare forward.”