Firm pioneers new approach to Africa’s business landscape

Parsons, a new Africa-focused global law firm, has officially launched with offices in London, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria.

The firm is poised to revolutionise the way businesses approach Africa, with a team of experienced professionals and a deep understanding of the continent’s markets.

Founded by Dr. Gabriel Onagoruwa and Gregory Kahn, two seasoned lawyers with a shared vision for the firm’s future.

According to Onagoruwa, “At Parsons, we see Africa not as a frontier, but as a core part of the global economy. We are here to partner with clients who share that vision.”

The firm’s approach is built on a foundation of international legal excellence and a lived understanding of African markets.

“Our firm combines international legal excellence with a lived understanding of African markets. Whether a deal is flowing into Africa or originating from it, we’re here to support it with insight, precision, and purpose,” Onagoruwa, a UK and Nigeria-qualified corporate and finance lawyer who has advised on transactions exceeding US$50 billion in value explained.

Joining Onagoruwa as partner is Gregory Kahn, who is leading the firm’s Middle East practice. Kahn brings extensive experience in asset and structured finance across aviation, shipping, and infrastructure.

“Our clients are increasingly involved in deals that cross from Europe into Africa or from the Gulf into Africa. Parsons is built to support that kind of work with practical, business-focused legal advice,” Kahn said.

The firm’s goal is to offer seamless legal support for Africa-related transactions, whether led by African institutions or global investors.