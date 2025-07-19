Firm moves to improve household energy access in Nigeria with solar systems

…Partners Creditcorp, Fidelity Bank to expand affordable energy access

In a major leap towards eradicating energy poverty and boosting clean energy access for households, Kairos Hof Energy has launched Stroom Solar Systems, a solar solution aimed at delivering affordable and reliable power to Nigerians through an innovative credit-based structure.

The unveiling ceremony in Abuja brought together stakeholders from the finance, energy, and creative industries, including partners CREDITCORP, Fidelity Bank, entertainment icon D’banj, and popular Nigerian comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi.

Delivering the keynote address, CEO of Kairos Hof Energy, Mr. Ojehomon Anetor, described the initiative as a transformative step in providing equitable access to energy.

“This is not just a press event—it is the unveiling of a solution that brings clean energy directly to homes. With Stroom, our mission is simple: let credit meet Nigerians at their point of need. You don’t need to save for years to enjoy reliable power,” Anetor stated.

He emphasized that Stroom Solar Systems will be deployed through a tripartite partnership: Creditcorp provides capital through its CALM Fund (Credit Access for Light and Mobility), Fidelity Bank manages credit administration, and Kairos Hof Energy supplies and services the solar systems.

Anetor commended the simplicity and transparency of the structure, adding, “Our goal is to build trust between the consumer, the provider, and the financier. This partnership is the future of clean energy access in Nigeria.”

The CEO of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, Mr. Uzoma Nwagba, underscored the company’s mandate to ensure that credit is not just a promise, but a lived experience for Nigerians—especially in critical areas like energy.

“Access to solar power is central to our work at CREDITCORP. Our CALM Fund exists to eliminate the frustration of ObNepa and empower Nigerians with the electricity needed to study, rest, work, and thrive,” Nwagba said.

He added that CREDITCORP, established under the Federal Government of Nigeria, currently partners with 25 financial institutions and has impacted over 100,000 Nigerians across sectors like digital devices, mobility, home improvement, and energy.

“Our structure is simple: Creditcorp funds Fidelity Bank, Fidelity profiles and approves the beneficiaries, and Kairos Hof delivers the energy. It’s a credit model designed to change lives,” Nwagba explained.

Also speaking on behalf of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Godwin Dajoh lauded both Kairos Hof and CREDITCORP for selecting the bank as their credit partner.

“For us at Fidelity, our role is to intermediate—receive the funding from CREDITCORP and disburse to end users. The rates are significantly below market rates. It’s affordable, healthy credit for clean energy access,” Dajoh said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the opportunity: “We encourage you to be part of this amazing program. Fidelity will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure this vision becomes a widespread reality.”

One of the early adopters of Stroom Solar Systems, Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi, shared her personal experience during the event.

“I first saw the system at a friend’s office—no wires, no flickering, sleek design. When I called Kairos Hof, they came the very next day, installed the system, and even fixed our internal wiring for free.”

According to her, the company’s responsiveness is unmatched.

“I once messaged them at 6 a.m., and by 7 a.m. someone was at my doorstep. Their after-sales service is excellent. It’s more than a product; it’s a commitment.”

Popular Nigerian entertainer D’banj (Oladapo Oyebanjo), who has worked with the Kairos Hof founders since 2020, gave an emotionally charged goodwill message.

“When they first came to me, they had no land, no solar—just a vision. I gave up a paid endorsement for equity in the company because I believed in that dream. Today, it’s a reality.”

He praised Kairos Hof’s vision of building fully off-grid communities, especially in creative spaces like the planned African Entertainment Village in Ido.

“This initiative is a game-changer for young creatives. If we can power one million youths with clean energy, then we are solving more than just electricity—we are igniting dreams.”

He also called on Fidelity and Creditcorp to prioritize extending credit facilities to Nigeria’s creative industry:

“This is the soft landing we need. Give us the power, and we will move mountains.”

With Stroom Solar Systems, Kairos Hof Energy and its partners are not just powering homes—they are powering the future.