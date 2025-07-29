Firm donates state-of-the-art laboratories to Esteem Schools Abak

By Lawani Mikairu

Esteem Schools Abak has received a significant boost to its academic infrastructure, thanks to the generosity of Engineering Automation Technology Limited (EATECH), an indigenous oil and gas firm.

The company donated cutting-edge, built, and furnished chemistry, physics, and biology laboratories to the school as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in its host Akwa Ibom State.

During the inauguration, Managing Director/CEO of EATECH, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, emphasized the importance of knowledge in addressing societal challenges, particularly in science and technology fields.

“The challenge to society is ignorance, and the solution to this is knowledge,” he said, urging students to utilize the facilities and maintain them for future generations.

Okon made a further commitment to set up a fully equipped Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre to enable the School to host related Computer Based Tests (CBT) as well as enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, including coding, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, programming, among others. He said the company would also train staff and students on basic applications of ICT tools.

Responding on behalf of the school, Director of Schools, Mrs. Esitmbom Ekpo, expressed gratitude to EATECH for fulfilling its promise to transform the laboratories to international standards.

She recalled that EATECH made the pledge to build and furnish global standard laboratories for the school during the 2024 graduation ceremony and expressed gladness at its fulfilment during the 2025 graduation ceremony.

“This is a promise made and fulfilled, and we are confident that this infrastructure will significantly enhance the learning experience of the students,” she said.